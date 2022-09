CUMRU TWP., Pa. — The Animal Rescue League of Berks County is partnering with the Reading Blue Mountain and Northern Railroad for a free adoption clinic this weekend. All animals will be free to adopt.

Officials recommend that dog adopters arrive with a $7 for a license, collar, and leash. They also recommend a cat carrier for adopting a feline friend.

The ARL will be open on Friday from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Get all the event details.