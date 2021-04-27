READING, Pa. – During Reading City Council's meeting Monday night, members heard details about Mayor Eddie Moran's plan for a two-year, $10 million project to improve the city's streets and infrastructure.
Moran publicly announced the plan earlier Monday, saying the city will use liquid fuels funds it has accumulated through the years for street-paving projects.
Stan Rugis, the city's capital projects manager, explained the details of the initiative to council.
"This year, public works systematically reviewed all primary, secondary, tertiary and minor and half streets," Rugis said. "The mayor's vision is now looking for community input."
Rugis said the city, in partnership with the Reading Area Water Authority and UGI, will conduct a "pothole blitz" and attack every pothole in one day during the second week in May.
Residents are urged to contact the Reading Citizens' Service Center at 877-727-3234 to report potholes.
Regis also said the safe street initiative will address parking issues by clearly defining parking spaces after a street is paved.
Encouraging vehicles to park within defined spaces will prevent residents from taking up more than one space to reserve space for other vehicles.
Councilman Stratton P. Marmarou said marking parking spaces is a good idea, "but you can mark off parking spaces anywhere, but if it is not going to be enforced, you have a problem."
City Clerk Linda Kelleher said parking within defined spaces can't currently be enforced because city council removed it from the parking code over a decade ago.
Identified paving projects for this spring and summer include:
- 200 and 300 blocks of Penn Street.
- McClellan Street from Liggett Avenue to East Wyomissing Boulevard.
- Museum Road from the bridge to Kenhorst Boulevard.
- River Road - Lincoln, Spring and West Windsor streets.
- Chestnut Street from Fourth to 10th streets.
- Warren Street Bypass - Schuylkill Avenue to the bridge.
Paving projects for this summer and fall include:
- Morgantown Road from Lancaster Avenue to the railroad bridge.
- Colton, High and Denton streets
- St. Bernardine Street.
- Sixth Street from Canal to Penn streets.
- Court Street from the bridge to 9th Street
- Church Street from Court to Woodward streets.
- McKnight Street from Spring to West Windsor Streets
- Cedar Street from the 200 block to include the 600 block.
Tentative projects for 2022 are:
- South Eighth Street.
- Riverfront Drive from Front to 4th streets.
- Hancock and East Wyomissing boulevards.
- 1300 block of North 12th Street.
- West Windsor Street from Lincoln to Front streets.
Rugis also said the vision is to schedule work throughout the year to address handicapped ramps, traffic signalization and a reconstruction of the railroad crossings at Cherry and Franklin streets.
"This is a huge endeavor, but it's something we're going to do and get it done," Rugis said.