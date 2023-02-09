READING, Pa. - The City of Reading announced Thursday a number of planned celebrations for the city's upcoming 275th anniversary.

During the birthday week, the city will host numerous free and ticketed events and a livestreamed proclamation ceremony from City Hall.

The festivities kick off March 12 and include a 275th anniversary gala at Reading Public Museum, a fireworks display at the Pagoda, numerous celebrations at local community organizations and centers and visiting delegations from sister cities Reading, England and Reutlingen, Germany.

More information on the 275th anniversary celebration can be found on the city's website.

Reading was founded in 1748 and officially incorporated on March 16, 1847.