READING, Pa.- The lights are back on for many in Berks County, but tonight Met-Ed crews are still trying to restore power to some homes and businesses.

The power problems forced some in Reading to spend the night in a shelter.

Armand Maheu was one of close to 70 residents of the B'nai B'rith apartments in Reading who spent the night at a Red Cross shelter set up at Southwest Middle School after power outages forced evacuations on Monday.

"The firemen took us down on buses," says Maheu. "They were very good and the people here at the Red Cross have been very good, treating us like gold."

"We are providing warm and safe shelter, we are providing breakfast, lunch and dinner to the clients," says Conor Terry, American Red Cross Disaster Program Specialist.

Red Cross volunteers helped staff the shelter and other agencies helped with supplies and resources.

"I always read in the paper what they do, but when you become involved in it and you're part of that emergency, it's beyond words what they do for us," says Barbara Henne who is also staying at the Red Cross shelter.

Tuesday brought a bit of light at the end of the tunnel as residents waited out the okay to return home.

"The power came back on in the building, but the manager came here and told us that in order for us to go back, all of the safety precautions have to be taken first," says Maheu.

The Reading Fire marshal says a number of repairs were being made at the building throughout the day and safety features being tested and reset.