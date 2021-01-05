READING, Pa. – Reading City Council started the new year with a special meeting focused on parking.

The council passed an ordinance that will allow for parking enforcement on Saturdays.

It also increased the penalties for people who improperly park trucks, trailers and RVs.

City Council even paved the way to increase fines to $100 for so-called "hazardous parking violations" — things like parking near a fire hydrant, or parking against the flow of traffic.

A vote on that could come later this month.

