READING, Pa. – Reading City Council approved two ordinances Monday night to further the city's efforts in stopping the illegal use of motorized bikes and all-terrain vehicles on city streets.
The first ordinance, which amends the vehicles and traffic ordinance, modifies the enforcement process by adding a due process and an appeals process that will allow the police department to destroy any vehicles seized, if necessary.
Chief of Police Richard Tornielli explained the destruction of any vehicles would only take place after the appeals process has been exhausted.
"The majority are not registered," Tornielli said. "Allowing us to destroy the vehicles ensure that they don't end up back on the street."
Council also approved an ordinance to amend the city's code fee schedule by adding fees for the towing, relocation and storage of seized ATVs and dirt bikes.
The reclamation cost for impounded vehicles will be $50. The towing and relocation fee will be $120 and the storage fee will be $25 per day.
Councilwoman Marcia Goodman-Hinnershitz questioned if the administration could educate the public about the illegal use of the dirt bikes and ATVs on city streets.
Council President Jeffrey Waltman said the people using the bikes already know they are breaking the law.
"The guys on these bikes know very well that they don't belong on the streets," Waltman said. "They are not looking to be educated. They are playing a game."
Tornielli agreed.
"They know it's illegal," Tornielli said. "No amount of education and no amount of signage will help. They don't care about the community they live in."
Goodman-Hinnershitz said there needs to be education for young people.
"We need education for younger children who are thrilled by these bikes and don't understand the danger," she said. "They are the ones most at risk. We need to change the culture of acceptance of this type of behavior."