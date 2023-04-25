MAIDENCREEK TWP., Pa. - The Reading Area Water Authority says a rare form of algae is in Lake Ontelaunee and it's clogging filters at the Maidencreek RAWA water treatment plant, causing low water pressure for thousands across the system.

"The real solution is lower the consumption so the tanks can fill,” said Bill Murray with RAWA.

How rare is this form of algae?

"We have people that have been here 45 years and we've never seen anything like this,” Murray said.

What do they believe caused this type of algae to grow and impact the water system?

"We had a very warm winter and we kind of suspected that during the colder months, the lake flips, and then in the warmer months, it flips again and that stirs up the lake,” Murray said.

Water authority officials are currently chemically treating the algae to clear up the system.

"Now that we know what it is there are solutions that will give us a better idea of what to do,” he said.

The authority is also getting some help from the Western Berks Water System.

"We'll tune that into a permanent interconnect. Because of the location of it, it's worth hooking up to. That's helping us a little bit,” said Murray.

Officials say the key right now is conservation.