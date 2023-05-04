READING, Pa. – The WCR Center for the Arts in Reading has made its grounds more accessible.
The center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new lift. It makes the building officially handicap accessible.
The president of the center's board says it's been working on the addition for years. She says it's important to them to make the arts accessible.
"We couldn't get everybody in the building, and it was a challenge and it limited us," said Jayme Rhoads, president of the board of directors for WCR. "So by installing the lift, it allows us to build partnerships, it allows us to grow our programming, and it allows everyone to enjoy events at the WCR."
Board members say they're thankful they could preserve the historic building while also opening it up to a wider audience.