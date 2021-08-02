HARRISBURG, Pa. — Reading is getting some help in its efforts to improve a busy area of center city.
The Wolf administration announced Monday that it has awarded the city a $400,000 grant for a project to improve the Penn Street South Courtyard, which is located in front of the Family Dollar and Berks Community Health Center in the 800 block of Penn Street.
The grant, which is part of the state's Keystone Communities Program, will fund several improvements to the courtyard, including seating, landscaping, drainage, and lighting, officials said.
"Penn Street is our city's main corridor and will be at the forefront of development now and in years to come," said state Rep. Manny Guzman, whose district office is located about a block away from the courtyard. "The existing courtyard in this project area is occupied by dozens of people at any given time throughout the day."
The program has also awarded a $50,000 grant to Berks Alliance and a $25,000 grant to the West Reading Community Revitalization Foundation for façade improvements in Reading and West Reading, respectively.