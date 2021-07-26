READING, Pa. - A award is being given to The City of Reading to help combat COVID-19 in vulnerable communities.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Minority Health announced the award of $3,999,382.00 on Monday.
The funding is part of a $250 million two-year initiative to enhance COVID-19 vaccinations and other mitigation practices among underserved populations.
The COVID-19 response initiative is part of the Biden/Harris Administration’s National Strategy for the COVID-19 Response and Pandemic Preparedness.
“The Advancing Health Literacy initiative is a vital part of the HHS efforts to help communities hardest hit by the pandemic access and understand COVID-related information,” said Assistant Secretary for Health, Dr. Rachel L. Levine, M.D. “This funding, and the partnerships with local and community entities across the country, will help our national efforts to continue to tackle health disparities surrounding COVID-19 vaccination, testing, and treatment.”
Health literacy is a person’s ability to find, understand and use information and services to help them make health-related decisions for themselves and others.
“COVID-19 highlights the importance of health literacy, of understanding public health measures and taking steps to protect ourselves, our families, and our communities,” said Deputy Assistant Secretary for Minority Health, RADM Felicia Collins M.D. “Our new health literacy initiative will help local governments enhance their health literacy efforts to reduce COVID related disparities within racial and ethnic minority populations and other vulnerable communities.”
Over the next two years, The City of Reading will work with Penn State College of Medicine, Reading Area Community College, and Latino Connection to develop a health literacy plan to increase the availability, acceptability, and use of COVID-19 public health information and services by racial and ethnic minority populations.