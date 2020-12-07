North Front and Oley streets in Reading
READING, Pa. - State money is on its way to Reading to help improve traffic safety at several intersections along North Front Street.

PennDOT has awarded the city $812,416 in Automated Red Light Enforcement (ARLE) funding to replace outdated traffic signals at the intersections with Greenwich, Oley, Douglass, and Windsor streets.

That stretch of North Front Street is designated as state Route 183 North, and each of the four intersections has only one light for each direction.

The money, according to PennDOT, will also be used to install ADA curb ramps and crosswalks at the four intersections.

The Reading project is among 16 across the state to receive funding out of 123 applications that were submitted, officials said. 

The ARLE funding is supplied by fines from red light violations at 31 intersections in Philadelphia.

Since 2010, the program has provided $99.79 million in funding to 473 transportation enhancement projects.

Last year, Reading was granted $227,840 for the study and upgrade of the downtown traffic signal system network.

