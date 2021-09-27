READING, Pa. – Reading City Council voted Monday to award construction contracts for Reading's much-anticipated fire station at North Ninth and Marion streets.
A $5.94 million contract for general contractor was awarded to Perrotto Builders Ltd., Reading.
Contracts were also awarded to:
- Hirneisen Electric Inc., Cumru Township, for $1.04 million for electrical work.
- Vision Mechanical Inc., West Reading, for $646,940 for plumbing work.
- Triangle Fire Protection Inc., Carlisle, for $127,900 for fire protection.
The station will be built at 1201 N. Ninth St., the site of the current Ninth and Marion Playground. The groundbreaking is expected next month.
The new 12,000-square-foot station is planned to house five pieces of fire and emergency apparatus and will include areas for sleeping quarters, laundry, maintenance, storage, offices, living space, restrooms and a gym. It will replace the current Marion-Hampden station at 1155 N. Ninth St.
Santander to get American Rescue Plan funding
Also Monday, council adopted an ordinance that authorizes the appropriation of $3 million from American Rescue Act funding to the Berks County Convention Center Authority, which oversees the operation of the Santander Arena and Performing Arts Center.
The funds will help the complex recover from financial losses due to the closure of the facilities for a year-and-a-half during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Council voted two months ago to commit to giving the money to the authority, but an ordinance was needed to officially authorize the transfer of the funds.