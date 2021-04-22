READING, Pa. - Paul "Cooter" Jones, former minor leaguer and coach, is being remembered as one of the big staples of FirstEnergy Stadium and the Reading Fightin Phils.
"Cooter was a legend. Outside of Charlie Wagner, he was the name sake of the press box,” said Andy Kauffman, the team's video director. “I'd say he's probably the person who's most associated with our team and the press box. He was up there all the time."
Up there and on the concourse walls in the form of old photos and news articles that trace a legendary timeline that centered around the diamond.
“He spent so many years playing here and coaching around here,” Kauffman said. “He loved baseball. If he wasn't at our games only days he was unavailable to work it seems the ones he was working at George Field doing Reading High events."
While some just pass through the long-standing Reading base paths and move on, Jones didn't. He found Reading as the perfect place to raise his family.
"The support we are getting is astronomical, I mean, he’s touched the lives of so many people, baseball players. Friends,” said his daughter Sue Zimmerman. ”He's a legend in Reading."
His daughter and the rest of the family say the stadium will now stand as a second home they can visit to remember their father as his legacy lives on.
"It is, it is,” Zimmerman said. “My father used to work for them as official scorekeeper. We feel so connected to the stadium and baseball.“