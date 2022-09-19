READING, Pa. — People sit in a semicircle in a meeting room at the DoubleTree Hotel in downtown Reading.

"I thought, 'You know, what this is gonna be a great thing,' and maybe get myself back into it," said Steve Gieringer of Oley Township.

It's not just any meeting, though.

"I'm at a point in my life where I just want to experiment with new things and try new things," said Randy Criss of Robesonia. "I got the email. I thought it would be fun."

It's the start of an acting workshop aimed at veterans in the community.

"I'm hoping that this will kind of ignite that spark again," Gieringer said, "and we'll see where it goes."

It's all run by a military veteran and actor himself — Reading-based filmmaker Robert Morgalo.

"I think it's a great outlet for veterans to have something where they can get out of their comfort zone a little bit," said Criss.

The veterans involved in the workshop hope it's an enriching experience, and they look forward to networking with other vets.

"It's always good to meet new veterans," said Criss. "I know a lot of veterans through the VA (Veterans Affairs). I've done a lot of work with the VA."

Over the next several weeks, those in the room — spanning ages and branches of service — will learn acting skills and inside tips to market themselves.

"There are plenty of opportunities there for vets," said Ozz Gomez, president, Outhouse Productions. "It's just helping them find those opportunities."

The veterans at the workshop have many skills that they believe can be built upon throughout the process.

"It's more for personal development," said Gieringer. "...I think everybody has certain gifts inside of them, and often times, we don't get a chance to take full advantage of that. "

The workshop will run through October.