READING, Pa. - It seems like so much is in short supply.
For Reading-based Abilities in Motion, items for one of its most important programs are no exception.
"We have wheelchairs, walkers, canes, commodes folding products, and the electric wheelchair that's here," said Shelly Houser.
The non-profit's Loan Exchange Assistance Program, or LEAP, helps connect people in need of medical supplies with what they need most. They take donations of these supplies year-round, but leaders say the holiday season and the ongoing pandemic emphasizes the need.
"It feels good when we can help them live their most independent life," Houser said.
If you would like to donate brand-new medical equipment, Abilities in Motion would gladly accept that, but they would also gladly accept gently-used items that you, a loved one or neighbor might have at home.
"We inspect them for safety, we clean them up and sanitize them," Houser said.
If you know someone who's in need of medical equipment like this, from a cane to a wheelchair to a hoyer, Abilities in Motion says it will take your call so you can help someone this holiday season.
"It's a really good feeling to take care of our community," Houser said.