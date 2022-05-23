READING, Pa - It's good news -- during a time when locally and nationally, we've been getting a lot of bad news.
"I think during this economic crisis we are all going through I think that is a really important piece of new information that helps us to sell this area,” said Crystal Seitz with the PA Americana Region.
U.S. News and World Report has Reading ranked 74 out of the 150 best places to live in the country. A local rep for the PA Americana Region says there's plenty of reasons why.
"We have plenty of jobs here, that's one of the things this article talked about. Jobs are good. Location's good,” said Seitz said.
Reading is right in the mix with other commonwealth competition, beating out its Big Brother Philly which came in at 99, and Allentown at 111.
“It sounds the horn to people that would only go to Philadelphia, only go to Lancaster to do business or to visit or to live, because it's a cool place, well guess what we are right in the center of those cool places in this ranking,” Seitz said.
But this list doesn't only speak to how we compare to other cities -- but how close are to them, in attracting more big business.
"We are only two hours and 15 minutes away from New York, hour fifteen from Philly, a little closer to three from Washington DC,” Seitz said. “We are on this central location."
Local industry leaders hope that this latest ranking is a sign of more good news to come.
"We are ready for expansion and development and bringing good things to good people,” said Seit.