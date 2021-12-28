Christmas tree drop-off in Reading City Park
Chad Blimline | 69 News

READING, Pa. — The holiday season may not be over just yet, but some people are ready to undecorate their homes before ushering in the new year.

Reading has established two drop-off locations for city residents to dispose of their real Christmas trees and wreaths for recycling.

One of the sites is the parking lot of the City Park basketball courts on Columbus Drive in the city's Penn's Common neighborhood; the other is the parking lot of the Schlegel Park Pool on North Carroll Street in southwest Reading.

The trees and wreaths must be removed from their stand or frame and completely undecorated, officials said.

The drop-off locations will be available until Jan. 28.

