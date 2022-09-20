READING, Pa. — Hurricane Fiona rocked Puerto Rico, causing flooding and power outages. The storm then carved a trail of destruction through the Dominican Republic and other islands.
Now, local groups are looking at ways they can help.
"We're going to have our arms out for them, make them feel welcome and just help them to be able to navigate this crisis that they're dealing with, given they may have lost everything," said Michael Toledo, the president and CEO of Centro Hispano in Reading.
Local organizations are looking at current needs in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona, both for people seeking refuge in Berks County and those still in the area and still affected.
A community conversation is planned for Tuesday night with several organizations that came together following Hurricane Maria in 2017.
"We have folks on the ground in Puerto Rico now that we worked with five years ago during Maria and during the earthquake," Toledo said. "They're telling us that what they experienced in the last 48 hours is worse than what they were dealing with, with Maria."
"Especially for the island of Puerto Rico that still has some after effects lingering from Hurricane Maria," said Pennsylvania Rep. Manny Guzman. "As far as I can tell, about half of the island is currently without power."
Guzman and others are calling on Gov. Tom Wolf to step up his response. Wolf sent members of Pennsylvania Task Force One to Puerto Rico, but Guzman said the commonwealth can do more.
"Obviously, there's a huge humanitarian crisis arising," Guzman said, "so we're also asking Gov. Tom Wolf to use the power that he has within PEMA, which is the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, or PEMA for short, to be able to provide humanitarian assistance to the folks in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic."
Photos from Hurricane Fiona's path
Mud covers the floor of a home flooded by Hurricane Fiona in Cayey, Puerto Rico, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. Fiona hit Puerto Rico’s southwest corner on Sunday.
Stephanie Rojas - stringer, AP
Stephanie Rojas - stringer, AP
Stephanie Rojas - stringer, AP
A photo album belonging to resident Luis Ramos Rosario lays in the mud inside his home that was flooded by Hurricane Fiona in Cayey, Puerto Rico, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. Fiona hit Puerto Rico’s southwest corner on Sunday.
Stephanie Rojas - stringer, AP
National Guards stand to direct traffic as resident Luis Noguera helps clear the road affected by Hurricane Fiona in Cayey, Puerto Rico, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. Fiona triggered a blackout when it hit Puerto Rico’s southwest corner on Sunday.
Stephanie Rojas - stringer, AP
National Guards directs traffic on a road affected by Hurricane Fiona in Cayey, Puerto Rico, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. Fiona triggered a blackout when it hit Puerto Rico’s southwest corner on Sunday.
Stephanie Rojas - stringer, AP
A vehicle is submerged after Hurricane Fiona in Salinas, Puerto Rico, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
AP Photo/Stephanie Rojas
Nelson Cirino secures the windows of his home as the winds of Hurricane Fiona blow in Loiza, Puerto Rico, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Alejandro Granadillo)
Alejandro Granadillo
Homes are flooded on Salinas Beach after the passing of Hurricane Fiona in Salinas, Puerto Rico, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
AP Photo/Alejandro Granadillo
Alejandro Granadillo
Alejandro Granadillo
A man walks on a road flooded by Hurricane Fiona in Cayey, Puerto Rico, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Stephanie Rojas)
Stephanie Rojas
A home is submerged in floodwaters caused by Hurricane Fiona in Cayey, Puerto Rico, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. According to authorities three people were inside the home and were reported to have been rescued. (AP Photo/Stephanie Rojas)
Stephanie Rojas
Stephanie Rojas
Stephanie Rojas
A man uses a machete to cut a tree that was felled by the wind from Hurricane Fiona in Loiza, Puerto Rico, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Alejandro Granadillo)
Alejandro Granadillo
People clean a house flooded by the rains of Hurricane Fiona in Cayey, Puerto Rico, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Stephanie Rojas)
Stephanie Rojas
Yesenia Martinez, left, and Dilcia Figaro pick up items scattered by Hurricane Fiona in the low-income neighborhood of Kosovo in Veron de Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Ricardo Hernandez)
Ricardo Hernandez
A river swollen with rain caused by Hurricane Fiona speeds through Cayey, Puerto Rico, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Stephanie Rojas)
Stephanie Rojas
Broken umbrellas lay on the beach, felled by Hurricane Fiona in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Ricardo Hernandez)
Ricardo Hernandez
A woman clears debris on her property flooded by Hurricane Fiona in Salinas, Puerto Rico, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Alejandro Granadillo)
Alejandro Granadillo
A vendor works amid the debris of his small business of umbrella rentals and food after they were felled by Hurricane Fiona on the beach in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Ricardo Hernandez)
Ricardo Hernandez
Residents replace a home's roof that was torn off by Hurricane Fiona in the low-income neighborhood of Kosovo in Veron de Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Ricardo Hernandez)
Ricardo Hernandez
A road is blocked by a mudslide caused by Hurricane Fiona in Cayey, Puerto Rico, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Stephanie Rojas)
Stephanie Rojas
People drive through a street flooded by Hurricane Fiona in Salinas, Puerto Rico, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Alejandro Granadillo)
Alejandro Granadillo
A worker cuts an electricity pole that was downed by Hurricane Fiona as it blocks a road in Cayey, Puerto Rico, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Stephanie Rojas)
Stephanie Rojas
People evacuated from their homes take refuge in the classroom of a public school in Guayanilla, Puerto Rico, on September 18.
Ricardo Arduengo/Reuters
A man stands near a flooded road in Villa Blanca, Puerto Rico, on September 18.
Melvin Pereira/AFP/Getty Images
People clear a road from a fallen tree after Hurricane Fiona struck the area in Yauco, Puerto Rico, on September 18.
Ricardo Arduengo/Reuters
Ricardo Hernandez
Ricardo Hernandez
Playa Salinas is flooded after the passing of Hurricane Fiona in Salinas, Puerto Rico, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
Alejandro Granadillo - stringer, AP
Streets are flooded on Salinas Beach after the passing of Hurricane Fiona in Salinas, Puerto Rico, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
Alejandro Granadillo - stringer, AP
Alejandro Granadillo - stringer, AP
Alejandro Granadillo - stringer, AP
Alejandro Granadillo - stringer, AP
Alejandro Granadillo - stringer, AP
Alejandro Granadillo - stringer, AP
Alejandro Granadillo - stringer, AP
A man walks on the beach next to waves kicked up by Hurricane Fiona in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
Ricardo Hernandez - stringer, AP
Residents affected by Hurricane Fiona rest at a storm shelter in Salinas, Puerto Rico, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
Stephanie Rojas - stringer, AP
Residents affected by Hurricane Fiona rest at a school being used as a storm shelter in Salinas, Puerto Rico, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
Alejandro Granadillo - stringer, AP
Stephanie Rojas - stringer, AP
Stephanie Rojas - stringer, AP
The mouth of the Rio Grande River reaches its banks after the passing of Hurricane Fiona in Loiza, Puerto Rico, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
Alejandro Granadillo - stringer, AP
A parking lot is flooded due to Hurricane Fiona in Salinas, Puerto Rico, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
Alejandro Granadillo - stringer, AP
Stephanie Rojas - stringer, AP
Stephanie Rojas - stringer, AP
Residents affected by Hurricane Fiona rest at a school being used as a storm shelter in Salinas, Puerto Rico, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
Stephanie Rojas - stringer, AP
Volunteers remove the water brought by Hurricane Fiona at a storm shelter in Salinas, Puerto Rico, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
Stephanie Rojas - stringer, AP
Yesenia Martinez, left, and Dilcia Figaro pick up items scattered by Hurricane Fiona in the low-income neighborhood of Kosovo in Veron de Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
Ricardo Hernandez - stringer, AP
A home's roof is gone due to the passing of Hurricane Fiona in the low-income neighborhood of Kosovo in Veron de Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
Ricardo Hernandez - stringer, AP
A road is flooded by the rains of Hurricane Fiona in Cayey, Puerto Rico, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.
Stephanie Rojas - stringer, AP
A home is submerged in floodwaters caused by Hurricane Fiona in Cayey, Puerto Rico, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. According to authorities three people were inside the home and were reported to have been rescued.
Stephanie Rojas - stringer, AP
