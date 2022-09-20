READING, Pa. — Hurricane Fiona rocked Puerto Rico, causing flooding and power outages. The storm then carved a trail of destruction through the Dominican Republic and other islands.

Now, local groups are looking at ways they can help.

"We're going to have our arms out for them, make them feel welcome and just help them to be able to navigate this crisis that they're dealing with, given they may have lost everything," said Michael Toledo, the president and CEO of Centro Hispano in Reading.

Local organizations are looking at current needs in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona, both for people seeking refuge in Berks County and those still in the area and still affected.

A community conversation is planned for Tuesday night with several organizations that came together following Hurricane Maria in 2017.

"We have folks on the ground in Puerto Rico now that we worked with five years ago during Maria and during the earthquake," Toledo said. "They're telling us that what they experienced in the last 48 hours is worse than what they were dealing with, with Maria."

"Especially for the island of Puerto Rico that still has some after effects lingering from Hurricane Maria," said Pennsylvania Rep. Manny Guzman. "As far as I can tell, about half of the island is currently without power."

Guzman and others are calling on Gov. Tom Wolf to step up his response. Wolf sent members of Pennsylvania Task Force One to Puerto Rico, but Guzman said the commonwealth can do more.

"Obviously, there's a huge humanitarian crisis arising," Guzman said, "so we're also asking Gov. Tom Wolf to use the power that he has within PEMA, which is the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, or PEMA for short, to be able to provide humanitarian assistance to the folks in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic."