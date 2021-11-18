READING, Pa. — Organizers and volunteers are working hard to get everything ready for the fourth Reading Blues Fest.
"We usually start a couple days ahead of time, help to set things up, get the things ready, put up the signs and do whatever they need us to do," said Neal Swarmer, a festival volunteer.
Swarmer has been volunteering for Berks Jazz Fest since he retired in 2008; when Reading Blues Fest started, he and his wife began volunteering for that as well.
"I do it because I love the music, I love meeting the musicians, and I just like to volunteer," Swarmer explained.
Reading Blues Fest began in 2017 and was really starting to gain momentum before the COVID-19 pandemic forced organizers to cancel it in 2020. They're optimistic about the relaunch.
"We're picking up right where we left off and really trying to move forward," said Justin Heimbecker, said Berks Arts' executive director.
Berks Arts presents the festival. Heimbecker said there's a diverse lineup of local and national artists. He's looking forward to welcoming the audience, and he gives major credit to all the volunteers.
"We have an incredible team of hundreds of volunteers who really put this all together," Heimbecker said. "[They do] everything from production and setting up the stage, to hospitality, transportation, ticket-taking, and merchandising."
"We're here pretty much from morning till late evening, when the last show's over," Swarmer said.
Performances will start Friday night, run all day Saturday and finish with a Sunday brunch show.