READING, Pa. - Downtown Reading is alive with the fifth annual Blues Fest underway.

The event, which runs through Sunday, is expected to bring more than 1,500 people to Berks County over the weekend.

Organizers say they believe the blues is also bringing a boost to the local economy. Artists like BC Blue, aka Bev Conklin, say they could not be feeling better.

"Playing the blues is like breathing, and we love to breathe," said BC Blue.

"We have blues fans from all over the country coming in," said Justin Heimbecker, executive director of Berks Arts. "Reading is a major music town, between the Berks Jazz Fest, the Reading Blues Fest and many other festivals and concerts."

More than 1,500 people are expected to pack the hotel over the course of the weekend, according to Berks Arts, which Heimbecker says makes it the biggest Blues Fest yet.

From the drinks being poured to the food being served at restaurants in the community, organizers say festivals like Jazz Fest and Blues Fest really bring a boost to the local economy.

"Part of the reason Berks Arts exists is to create an economic impact for the community, so we do see the hotels, restaurants, bars, gas stations, grocery stores all make out financially as a result," added Heimbecker.

It also brings a boost to the artists who play and their record labels.

"Oh, it's extremely helpful. Really the goal is the festival gigs because they're the better paying gigs. There is more merchandise sold. There are more connections," said Sallie Bengtson, who is the owner and president of Nola Blue Records.

Bengston says those things are important, especially after the COVID-19 lockdowns.

"There is so much lost income and lost opportunities," added Bengston. "That trickles outwards to the hotels and community. It's just fantastic."

Bengston says festivals like the Reading Blues Fest help the artists expand their fanbase and get exposed to new audiences.

"There is world-class talent here who play all over the world. To have them here in Reading and to have everything buzzing with excitement like this, it's just fantastic. So proud," she added.

Jazz Fest has an estimated $20 million impact on the Reading area. Organizers say it's too soon to tell what the Reading Blues Fest will bring.

"We're going to do our 32nd Jazz Fest here in March. This is number five here, so we're going to keep growing and emulating that," said Heimbecker.

For more information on the festival or to see the lineup of artists, people can visit the Blues Fest website.