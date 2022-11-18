READING, Pa. - Reading Blues Fest continued with a kickoff lunch at The Peanut Bar Friday.

The Bluesmasters featuring Bennie Sims, Cliff Starkey and Erich Cawalla entertained the crowd.

BC Blue and Joe Mac are playing Friday afternoon at the DoubleTree Hotel.

Organizers say the Blues Fest is about creating musical and cultural experiences in the city.

They say like the Jazz Fest, it brings tourism to the area.

"The response for the fifth annual festival has been awesome. Ticket sales have been strong and we're expecting a really fun, fun weekend of music," said Reading Blues Fest General Manager John Ernesto.

Organizers say the weekend festival is still fairly new.

They say it is growing, and it is possible that one day it will expand to a weeklong event.