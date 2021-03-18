sports generic empty seats stands no fans
MGN

READING, Pa. - Some fans will be allowed at sporting events in the Reading School District.

The school board approved the move Wednesday night, allowing each athlete to bring two people per home game.

The action extends the same courtesy to members of opposing teams, and media representatives are also allowed.

Spectators will have to wear masks.

Also during Wednesday night's meeting, the board heard and discussed a proposed reopening plan to get teachers and some students back in the classroom. All teachers and students have been virtual this school year.

Reading school board hears proposed plan for school reopening
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.