READING, Pa. - Some fans will be allowed at sporting events in the Reading School District.
The school board approved the move Wednesday night, allowing each athlete to bring two people per home game.
The action extends the same courtesy to members of opposing teams, and media representatives are also allowed.
Spectators will have to wear masks.
Also during Wednesday night's meeting, the board heard and discussed a proposed reopening plan to get teachers and some students back in the classroom. All teachers and students have been virtual this school year.