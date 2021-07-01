READING, Pa. | Reading police say they've responded to more than 90 calls for fireworks complaints in the past two weeks.
It comes as officers are gearing up for the Fourth of July, which they say is one of the worst days to be on duty.
"We could have 500 officers on the streets to deal with fireworks complaints and we still wouldn't have enough people to get to all of them," says Reading Police Chief Richard Tornielli.
The bomb squad is called in to seize and store fireworks and on the evening and late shifts police double their deployment into what can look like a war zone.
"We've had patrol cars that have been struck by fireworks, we've had fireworks that were intentionally thrown at police vehicles," says Tornielli. "Last year the fireworks here in the city were probably the worst I've ever seen."
He says many of the consumer fireworks are made overseas and quality control is lacking. Officers also encounter homemade or improvised explosive devices which are unpredictable.
"We've had incidents where mortar tubes didn't launch the fireworks into the air or weren't constructed properly that came with fireworks kits and the fireworks kicked out the side of them and detonated on the ground," says Tornielli.
On Wednesday 17 people were hurt in L-A when a bomb squad truck hauling illegal fireworks for a planned detonation, exploded.
"Most often times that bomb technicians are injured during the course of their duties is when they're dealing with fireworks or improvised fireworks," says Tornielli.