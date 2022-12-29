READING, Pa. - How do you prepare for the biggest fight of your career?

“You know, you’re just staying focused, ya know, even though we are on Showtime, I have to think it’s just another fight, another opponent,” said Reading boxer Julian Gonzalez.

Gonzalez is focused on a punching bag inside Marshall Kauffman’s Kings Boxing, but soon his focus will shift to his upcoming opponent Rosalindo Morales on January 20th, live on Showtime from the Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem.

“It’s gonna be fireworks,” Gonzalez said. “This is my dream.”

A dream for him and another Reading-based boxer.

“We have a local kid from Reading named David Stevens, who's 11-0, going up against a kid from St. Louis, Missouri named Sean Hemphill who's 14-0,” said boxing promoter Marshall Kauffman.

It’s another chapter in the ongoing legacy of Reading fighters continuing to enter the ring on national stages.

“Everybody’s dream is to make it somewhere outta Reading, basketball, football, whatever the case may be, but there’s nothing like home,” Kauffman said. ”There’s nothing like coming back.”

It’s yet another opportunity to continue to grow the sport in our area.

“It’s great for the young youth there’s a lot of boxing gyms that are in the area,” said Kauffman.

So, as Gonzalez and other locals prepare for the bout in the new year, they know other young aspiring Reading boxers could be watching live on Showtime at home.

“That means a lot too, you know," Gonzalez said. “They the next ones coming up, I want to be an example to them too.”