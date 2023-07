READING, Pa. - After about a decade of anticipation, construction is officially underway on a new state of the art skate park in Reading.

The city teamed up with the Reading Skate Park Association and Holistic Skate Shop for the groundbreaking Thursday afternoon.

The project has nearly $2.4 million dollars in funding from a range of sources, and park features include stairs, bowls, rails and table tops.

The park is being built in the 600 block of Canal Street.