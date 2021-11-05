READING, Pa. — More than a decade in the making, Reading officials broke ground Friday at the site of the new Ninth and Marion fire station. The 12,000-square-foot building will take the place of the old Marion-Hampden station. Over the years, firefighters have described the conditions at times as dilapidated.
"The roof leaked, water would go through the electrical panels, the heater would stop," said Keith Eschelman, who was a Reading firefighter for 29 years, many of those years at the Marion-Hampden station. "We improvised."
The new station is set to have areas for sleeping, laundry, maintenance, and storage, office and living space, restrooms, and a gym.
"Firefighters, they have a very, very dangerous and difficult job," said Eschelman, "and they deserve a place like that."
After years spent planning, designing, negotiating, contracting, and funding the new firehouse, Mayor Eddie Morán said it's finally time for building.
"A new fire station represents fresh beginnings and represents the opportunity for our firefighters to better serve our residents," Morán said.
"This station will also allow the firefighters to work in a modern station that provides for their physical and mental well-being when not responding to calls," added Chief William Stoudt Jr.
But perhaps the happiest of them all is outgoing Reading Councilman Stratton Marmarou, the most outspoken advocate for the new station.
"I almost gave up," said Marmarou, 88. "But, I guess most of you know, last year, my wife passed away. I went up to see her. She says, 'Please continue pushing for that 9th and Marion [fire station].' I wasn't going to run again. She says, 'Please. The only way it's going to get accomplished is if you stay in office.' I stayed in office. I didn't win. It didn't matter. I kept fighting."