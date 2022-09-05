Reading Buccaneers win first place
Reading Buccaneers Drum & Bugle Corps

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Reading Buccaneers Drum & Bugle Corps returned to Berks County early Monday morning as world champions.

The Buccaneers earned top honors at the 2022 Drum Corps Associates world championship in Rochester, New York, Sunday night.

The corps scored 97.60 out of a possible 100 points in the world class competition and took top honors in brass and overall effect.

This is the Buccaneers' 18th world championship in its 65-year history, and its 14th since 2005.

