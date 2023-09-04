The Reading Buccaneers Drum & Bugle Corps are world champions once again.

The Berks County group took the top spot Sunday night at the 2023 Drum Corps Associates world championship Sunday night.

The Buccaneers scored 99 out of a possible 100 points, and took high honors in brass, color guard, visual, and music and effect, the corps said.

It's the corps' 19th world championship in its 66-year history, and 15th of the last 19 years.

This was the final year of the DCA championship in its current format. Starting in 2024, DCA will operate as the all-age division of Drum Corps International, the Buccaneers said.