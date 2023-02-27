MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. – Working inside his Muhlenberg Township warehouse, David Justiniano is thrilled to hear his business, J Van Body, is being given the chance to use its skills to build something truly amazing.
Pennsylvania House Speaker Mark Rozzi (D-Berks) announced on Monday that J Van Body Inc., a minority-owned business in Reading, was awarded a $195,000 loan for an initiative benefiting people living with disabilities.
"It's a point of pride for us that this vehicle is going to provide access to a community of disabled people to access public places that we all take for granted," Justiniano said.
It's called the "mobile personal care vehicle." Justiniano, who is president of J Van Body, and his team have already built three that have been delivered to California.
Thanks to this loan, Justiniano gets to start building another one.
"It could be at a concert or at a ballpark, and that vehicle gives them access by providing a mobile restroom that would not normally be there for them," he said.
The money is also going to support the creation of at least two new jobs.
"We need the help to build the vehicles," Justiniano said. "We are a pretty small operation right now — only about three of us."
Justiniano's dream is to see one of his mobile personal care vehicles in every state.