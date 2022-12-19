READING, Pa. – Reading City Council voted 6-1 Monday night to give city businessman Leopoldo Sanchez $750,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to complete financing to construct a Super Natural & Fresh Produce store at North Fourth and Elm streets.
Council President Johanny Cepeda-Freytiz abstained from the vote.
Sanchez began the process of the grocery store project in 2018, but was delayed because of the pandemic.
The project involves transforming a 20,000-square-foot blighted former vehicle maintenance garage into a grocery store and produce warehouse.
Because of unexpected infrastructure costs and construction delays, the project has a funding gap of $1.5 million. The total cost for the project is now at $9.5 million.
The city's allocation is contingent on an equal contribution from the county.
Last week, many members of the Latino community spoke in front of council to urge an affirmative decision.
When the ordinance was first introduced on Dec. 5, some councilmembers questioned why the business owner was not following a process, as the city has not yet invited small businesses to apply for ARPA funds.
Those comments also drew criticism from the Latino community.
Councilwoman Donna Reed said she could support the request because city solicitors had added language to protect the city in the event the project is not completed.
"Yes, we did not have a process, and yes, this is an emergency situation," Reed said. "But it was important to have strong language to make sure that everyone is protected, because these are public monies. This is a decision that is not made lightly, so we hope for the best possible outcome."
Cepeda-Freytiz said she abstained because Sanchez had made financial contributions to her political campaign.