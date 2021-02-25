READING, Pa - For Freddy Adames, his longtime vision was to own a welcoming watering hole in Reading, where people could order good food and drinks, and forget the world outside.
"I sold my house and started looking around to find a place of my own," Adames recalled. "This place came above and with the liquor license on top so I said, you know what, let's give it a shot."
After three years of extensive renovations, Vision Bar and Lounge at North 10th and Marion streets opened at the beginning of 2020. Then, everyone knows what came next.
"I was like, 'Oh my God, this is so hard. It's stressing me out. I don't know what I'm gonna do,'" Adames said. "I get two hours sleep. I wake up sweating."
Despite the struggles, he made all the necessary adjustments and remains open to serve his customers.
"I put a lot sweat and tears in this place, man, and I just can't give up," Adames said. "I mean, like in the back of my head, it says, this is what you always wanted."
He says that despite the pandemic and the city's current reputation, business owners like him can come together with the community to form a better future.
"I've been born and raised here. I knew what Reading used to be like and to see what it's starting to turn to," said Adames. "It's kinda heartbreaking a little bit."
His vision for the place has been blurred by some unforeseen obstructions, but he remains focused on what the place will look like — filled once again to capacity.
"Honestly, it's gonna be great. I'm gonna be living my dream," Adames said. "That's what I love and it gives me the chills just even thinking about it."