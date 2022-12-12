READING, Pa. – Reading City Council on Monday heard a presentation from city businessman Leopoldo Sanchez, who is asking for $750,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to complete financing for a $9.5 million project to construct a Super Natural & Fresh Produce store at North Fourth and Elm streets.
Sanchez began the process of the grocery store project in 2018, but was delayed because of the pandemic.
The project involves transforming a 20,000-square-foot blighted former vehicle maintenance garage into a grocery store and produce warehouse.
"I came to the city, and I started at a small corner store, and that was 24 years ago," Sanchez said at council's Committee of the Whole meeting Monday night. "Now I own four businesses being very successful, and now this new project is going to beautify an area that was abandoned for many years, and now we're going to make a difference in that area."
Daniel Betancourt, CEO and president of Community First Fund, explained that the project was initially expected to cost $6.4 million, which he said was fully financed.
"And then, as happens with the adaptive reuse of a building like this, you begin to find things that need to be done," Betancourt said. "Lots of infrastructure things were found."
Betancourt said the project now has a funding gap of $1.5 million, which is also attributed to escalating construction costs in the aftermath of the pandemic.
"We started this project at about $7 million dollars, and today it's about $9 million dollars," Betancourt said after Monday's meeting. "So we do have a multimillion dollar funding gap, construction cost gap, and we're asking the city and the county to step in and help close that."
Sanchez is asking for ARPA allocations from the city for half the amount and from county commissioners for the other $750,000.
Mayor Eddie Moran asked council to support the funding, as he said it would solve the problem of an identified food desert in that part of the city and create about 100 jobs.
However, some councilmembers questioned why Sanchez was not following the allocation process, as the city has not yet made ARPA funds available to small businesses in the city.
Councilman Christopher Miller said he would like to get an idea of what other small businesses need in terms of lost revenue.
"My concern is it seems like every week there's a different proposal that seems to appear," Miller said. "I do realize that some (small businesses) totally were shut down during the pandemic and could not operate at all, and some were allowed to stay open."
"Obviously, the needs of the loss is probably greater for some," Miller continued, "and it goes back to the concept of a process of knowing what each business is requesting before we make a decision."
More than 100 people showed up for Monday's meeting. During public comment, several members of the Latino community asked council to support Sanchez, but they also criticized comments made last week that Sanchez may be getting special treatment.
Victor Martinez, owner of La Mega Spanish-language radio station, said he came to express his frustration over remarks made at the previous meeting by some councilmembers who he said implied Sanchez was getting special treatment.
"That is disrespectful to Leopoldo and the years of success that he has had in this community of building businesses," Martinez said. "And for you to question his proposal or insinuate that the reason why he's being considered or discussed is because he has connections is disrespectful."
"We're not creating a precedent because this is the first time in history that the city has millions of dollars that came from the federal government for the purpose of helping the community," Martinez said.
Resident Nate Rivera said Sanchez may not have been in this position if the city had not dragged its feet in with issuing the permits to start construction.
"Why are we questioning special treatment or connections?" Rivera asked. "I can question a lot of people that are sitting in this body about their relationships and the money that they have allocated to other businesses and other community leaders."
Council President Johanny Cepeda-Freytiz thanked the speakers, but then appeared agitated when she said she, too, was frustrated by comments made by her colleagues.
"I remember that night going home and not being able to sleep because a lot of the comments also bothered me," Cepeda-Freytiz said. "I woke up with a heart heavy, because these comments were so unnecessary. Everyone in here has stake in our community. Everyone in here has value and has worth."
Councilwoman Donna Reed said she will never stop asking the pertinent questions.
"I just want to make it clear that I have, from the start on this body and preceding that in my past vocation as a reporter, asked questions," Reed said. "I'm not going to stop asking questions on issues. I'm not going to stop asking questions to people who show up here in council, who are part of our city."
"We all look different. We are all different genders, ethnicities and ages," Reed continued. "So, for those who felt we were being disrespectful because we were asking questions, we would be disrespectful to the taxpayers and to our fellow residents if we didn't ask questions."
No decision on the funding allocation was made Monday night. City Council could vote on the funding request at next week's meeting.