READING, Pa - It's a common concern in the city.

"These meters are always broken. I get people that are 70, 80-years-old that have to walk up to the meter because they don't do it through their phone and then the kiosk doesn't work,” said Victor Pytleski, owner of The Ugly Oyster.

Parking problems are nothing new in Reading and nothing new for long-standing businesses like The Ugly Oyster. When asked about these most recent concerns, the Reading Parking Authority said it has no current comment.

“Why would you come to a restaurant and pay as much for a parking ticket. I get that, hey, you gotta pay attention to your time all that kinda stuff. I get that that happens,” said Pytleski.

The Ugly Oyster owner said he'd like to see more opportunities for free parking downtown.

"Instead of making it more inviting you're making it less inviting,” Pytleski said.

City Parking issues speak to broader concerns as the owner of the Ugly Oyster also owns 3rd and Spruce Cafe in West Reading. Two different businesses. Two different areas. And a different outlook on how things can be improved.

“I wouldn't say it has to be like West Reading. It has to create its own inviting environment that creates a draw for people to want to come downtown. And the thing is, is that the tools and infrastructure are here much more than in West Reading,” said Pytleski.

He said he'd like to see communication and connectivity improve between business owners and city officials.

"You have to have somebody whose job it is that listens to the local business owners. That listens to the locals that listens to folks in the area and says what do we want to do to make this great,” said Pytleski.