Inside the John P. Feeney Funeral Home in Reading, a harrowing night whose anniversary is next month - is being recalled.
“Only by the grace of God did he get out of here because the police officer he shot at went to the front - called for back up - shots fired,” Mike Feeney with Feeney Funeral Home said.
An empty spot on the wall once held a surveillance camera that police say shows Raphael Perez-Rodriguez of Paterson, New Jersey, making his way into the funeral home, before firing at police. Not long after that failed art theft - the DA would charge him in the fatal stabbing of 76-year-old Bern Township Air Force vet Dennis Fink. A reward was set up with Feeney and Crime Alert Berks County but police brought him in.
“I said to Eric, the detective, 'well who do I give the money to?'" Feeney said. "He said, 'well it’s a police officer, they can’t accept money.' Next thing out of my mouth was, 'okay I’m gonna throw a party for the police.'”
So in lieu of that reward money an event will be held here on the grounds of the Reading Liederkranz to show appreciation for law enforcement.
“I do hope everyone shows up because it’s a way we can show that, you know, these guys out in the uniform every morning, they don’t know if they’re coming home at night,” Feeney said.
The event is open to the public and begins at Noon on Sunday at the Reading Liederkranz with live music and food.
“We just wanna have a good time and say thank you," Feeney said. "They deserve it.”