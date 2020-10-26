READING, Pa. - Reading's mayor is asking his constituents to put their artistic talents to work for the city.
Mayor Eddie Moran announced Monday the launch of a logo design contest. He's asking residents to help design a logo for the city.
"A logo can intuitively highlight the City's cultural characteristics, break communication barriers, improve the City's perception, and enhance people's pride in the City," Moran said in a statement. "As I have mentioned before, I want to become the biggest ambassador for the City and a logo is a key component of branding that will help me promote the City."
The deadline to enter the contest is 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27. The winner will receive a cash prize of $500.
"I often say that we are each other's neighbor," Moran said, "and with this contest, I want to include our community in participating in the process to continue building a better Reading together."
The public will be given the chance to rate and rank the submitted designs in a social media survey. Finalist logos will be judged by a panel of up to seven people, including up to two members of the city council.
More information about the contest can be found on the city's website.