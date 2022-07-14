READING, Pa. - A celebration in Reading nearly 13 years in the making. The city is shedding its "financially distressed" status and focusing on the future.
Celebration of a major milestone for the city of Reading followed by a moment of silence for former council president Jeff Waltman who died last month. Waltman was instrumental in working toward this day.
"Jeff, we did it," says Reading Mayor Eddie Moran, looking skyward.
After 13 years under Act 47, which designated Reading as financially distressed, the city is losing that label and getting its finances in order.
For the city of Reading, it's cause for celebration.
"Act 47 is a difficult place for any community to be," Neil Weaver, Acting Secretary of PA Dept. of Community and Economic Development, said.
"We are more financially stable than ever before," says Moran.
"By making hard decisions, by saying 'no' occasionally or by saying 'not yet' we've put your community in a place where it can start to invest," says Gordon Mann, Sr. Managing Consultant at PFM.
"I felt the impact and it was heartbreaking and it was devastating," Reading City Council President Johanny Cepeda-Freytiz said.
The city made some deep budget cuts, including to the police and fire departments, to stay afloat.
"The first five years of Act 47 at least we had wage freezes, unfortunately we had to eliminate some positions, so there were layoffs as a result of that to get our finances right sided," says Jamar Kelly, City of Reading Finance & Deputy Managing Director.
It took more than a decade and a lot of collaboration to get to this day but officials say there's still a lot of work to do.
"We can't throw the floodgates open," says Kelly. "We want to maintain as many of the cost controls that we benefited from as we can."
He adds the city is finally in a good place, but they need to be cognizant not to move backwards.
"Reading now has the tools and leadership it needs to be financially independent, provide the municipal services that people need, and truly make this city a better place to live, work and play," says Neil Weaver, Acting Secretary of PA Dept. of Community & Economic Development.
At the time, it was meant to be a band-aid of sorts, to keep Reading from declaring bankruptcy. Then-mayor, Tom McMahon, spoke about it in 2009.
"I do not want to go to act 47 and stay there," he said at the time. "My goal is to get out as soon as I can."
"We are open for business and look forward to renewed development in our downtown," Mayor Moran said.
Officials say it's also time to learn from past mistakes.
Reading is the third municipality to exit the Act 47 program this year. Colwyn in Delaware County got out in late April. The borough spent about seven years in the program. Scranton exited Act 47 in January. It entered the program in 1992.
Reading is now the 18th municipality to recover from being designated "financially distressed" under the program.