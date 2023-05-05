READING, Pa. - It's a party in downtown Reading!

Tonight marks the city's First Friday block party of the season; it's also Cinco De Mayo.

Penn Street is blocked off between 6th and 7th for the fiesta that begins at 5 p.m.

There's a beer garden for adults, bounce houses for the kids, and plenty of Cinco De Mayo-themed entertainment for everyone!

"Today, we're excited we're celebrating Cinco De Mayo in downtown Reading," Mayor Eddie Moran told 69 News.

Mayor Moran says people can expect a taste of old First Fridays mixed with new energy.

"This year has a little bit of twists with the beer garden and the food trucks, so you know, but we have a little bit of the old with the bouncey houses, some of the fun-filled things the little ones can enjoy," explained Moran.

A stage is in place for Cinco De Mayo-themed performances.

"We will have some cultural activities representing the Mexican community," he added.

With bounce houses, free face painting and games, food trucks and other vendors, the mayor says there's something for everyone, no matter one's age.

"What don't I like about First Friday!" joked Moran. "I really do like the fact that it's family oriented."

It's the first of five First Fridays.

Organizers hope to see the streets filled with people enjoying the festivities and the shops and restaurants along Penn Street bustling with business.

The event runs through 9 p.m.

People who cannot walk or take public transportation can drive; Moran says there is free parking at the South Penn Garage.