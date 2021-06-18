READING, Pa. | "What a wonderful day it is! Hallelujah!"
Dozens gathered on the sidewalk outside City Hall and spilled into the street, singing, and speaking about a day many years in the making.
"All that we as black people have been through to get to this point where what has happened, what occurred in this country, the darkest period, most horrific period in this country for it to be recognized as a federal holiday, that's a step in the right direction," said Stacey Taylor, of the Reading NAACP.
As the Juneteenth flag made its long awaited lifting up the flag pole, the significance was not lost on an incoming member of city council.
"Words can't describe how much it means to me. It's my culture. It's my race. And just being able to celebrate that with my people out here," said Wesley Butler, City Council nominee.
The flag raising is just one of many events planned in the city this weekend, with a virtual event starting at 6 p.m., a day of food and fellowship at the Elks on 3rd and Walnut on Saturday, culminating with a service and prayer walk at Gods Worship and Praise church on Sunday.
"So as we continue to celebrate it is important that we elected officials and all of us recommit our selves recommit ourselves to the work of rooting our systemic racism," commented U.S. Representative Chrissy Houlahan.
The newly elected official said he hopes it's a day of education for the people of Reading.
"I think about that in my own city where some city residents are not aware of some city programs that can help them and help benefit this community," said Butler.