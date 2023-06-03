READING, Pa. - Reading's Pride March and Rally kicked off this morning with the raising of the Pride Flag outside City Hall.

The march coincided with the 2023 Reading Pride Celebration Festival.

The event celebrates the LGBTQ-Plus community and diversity.

"For me, personally, it's a matter of being authentic and living authentically, living my truth. For the community, I think it's the same and it's really important for us to be visible these day, with the political climate such as it is. It's important for people to see us, recognized us and know that we're just the same as everybody else," said Michelle Dech.

The march ended at City Park where there were was a picnic, performances, and speeches.