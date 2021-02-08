READING, Pa. - Berks County's most influential voice in business is looking down on part of Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's budget proposal: the part calls for increasing the minimum wage to $12 an hour starting in July, eventually hitting $15 an hour by 2027.
"It's just really ill-advised and poorly timed, in our opinion," said Jim Gerlach, the president and CEO of the Greater Reading Chamber Alliance.
Gerlach said Berks County already has hundreds of open jobs that pay $15 an hour or higher, most including pension and benefits.
"East Penn Manufacturing pays well over that amount for a number of their positions," said Gerlach. "Penske does the same."
"Let's keep focused on the pandemic," Gerlach continued. "Let's keep focused on getting the vaccine distributed. Let's be focused on opening up businesses that can't operate or fully operate today. Let's be focused on that till we get through the pandemic and then we can have other policy discussions."
Every state that borders Pennsylvania has a higher minimum wage; New Jersey's is $12, and New York's is $12.50.
State Rep. Manny Guzman, a Democrat who represents Reading and Kenhorst, said thousands of families in his district can't afford to pay rent.
"A rising tide lifts all boats," said Guzman. "That's a term that's used to describe how an improved economy benefits all of us. Putting money in the hands of working class families puts money in our local economy and is the quickest way for us to get back to a pre-pandemic economy."
Wolf's proposal also includes an increase in personal income tax for higher earners, which he claims will help school funding.