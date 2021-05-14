READING, Pa. | An investigation has been filed looking into Reading Mayor Eddie Moran, and the alleged unlawful firing of a city solicitor.
Moran is currently being investigated for the firing of Elizabeth Kraft, the now former city solicitor, according to Kraft's lawyer.
Kraft has been city solicitor throughout Moran's run as mayor, as is the City of Reading's law as stated by Kraft's lawyers. The city solicitor is appointed, unless removed, for the duration of a mayor's term and until a successor is found; lawyers stated that the only way for removal before the end of a term, was a city council vote with at least five affirmative votes.
Mayor Moran allegedly directed the firing and immediate removal of Kraft from her duties on February 23, 2021, according to city records. Kraft claims when she noted the need for a vote for City Council to be removed, Moran threatened to have her arrested for trespassing.
Since this incident, Kraft has been locked out of her office and prohibited for doing her duties, lawyers state.
Mayor Moran hasn't appointed anyone to city solicitor since, and no City Council vote has been taken. A full investigation into the matter and into Mayor Moran's actions has been authorized, according to the City of Reading.