READING, Pa. – For the next couple of months, the works of Miami-based artist Carlos Luna will hang throughout the Reading Public Museum.
Luna uses different mediums to tell the story of his Latin American heritage. Now, he's inspiring a new generation through the Reading Recreation Commission.
"The kids visited the museum in June," said Heather Boyer, the program supervisor for the commission. "They learned about him and his artwork, and then we put them to the test to do Reading-themed pictures."
Just in time for Reading's 275th anniversary, more than 200 kids participated in the program.
"I have seen Monopoly board pieces with the Reading Railroad, a lot of pagodas. I have seen businesses — kind of Reading famous businesses," said Wendy Koller, director of education for the Reading Public Museum.
The kids' artwork will be on display and judged. They've already won over Carlos Luna, though. The kids got to meet him Wednesday night.
"This particular program about the kids being inspired by my work and creating a new work — I can't believe it," Luna said. "I feel very proud. This is a huge source of pride for me."
It's a huge source of pride for the kids, too. Organizers hope the event tapped into their artistic talents.
"A lot of kids shy away from art, so we really want to try to build it back up that back up, because it really is an outlet that a lot of them could benefit from," Boyer said.