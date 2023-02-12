READING, Pa. - The community celebrated Black History Month in Berks County.

The Zion Baptist Church in Reading recognized small businesses, particularly Black-owned businesses in the area.

There were all sorts of displays leading up to Sunday morning's mass.

"What makes this so special is, it gave us an opportunity to reach out to the small business community and Black business owners in the area. That's something that's never been done before in the Reading area," said Carolyn Isaacs, of Reading. "We just wanted them to know how much we appreciate them and how much we need them to help our community continue to grow."

The Zion Baptist Church's youth program came up with the idea to invite small business owners.

Organizers say it gave youngsters the chance to talk with entrepreneurs, and maybe feel inspired to start businesses of their own.