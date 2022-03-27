READING, Pa. - The Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church held a spaghetti dinner to support Ukraine on Sunday.
For $15.00, visitors were given a plate of pasta, meatballs, a dinner roll, salad and a drink.
Local restaurant Mimmo's supplied the spaghetti. Chatty Monks supplied the beer and wine, which allowed the church to donate 100% of the proceeds to Ukraine.
"The community in general has come out. We sold about 300 tickets and Mimmo's has enough food to feed about 200 mor,e so from what I see, it's been a fantastic turnout," said Cindy Koretski of the event planning committee.
Organizers say they were proud to see the people in the community sharing their Ukrainian roots.