READING, Pa. – Reading City Council on Monday night approved the final 2023 budget of $100.7 million.
The good news is that taxes will remain the same for city residents.
City property owners will continue to pay 18.12 mills, which equates to $18.12 for each $1,000 of assessed property value, or $1,812 for a property assessed at $100,000.
Council has been holding special budget workshops with the administration for the past two months.
Mayor Eddie Moran said he wanted to thank his administrative team and those in the finance department.
"But I also want to thank each and every one of the councilmembers," Moran said. "Even though we didn't see eye to eye on everything, and I think we had productive discussion, and that's what this is process is all about — creating synergy and working through it."
Councilwoman Marcia Goodman-Hinnershitz said being able to hold the line on taxes was the result of the perseverance of the city employees.
"I am glad we're able to do it this year, but we have to sort of look at what the future brings us, depending on where the economy is," Goodman-Hinnershitz said. "But I'm pleased to be able to support a no-tax increase budget."
Also during Monday's meeting, council voted to award $2 million each to Albright College, Alvernia University and Reading Area Community College. The $6 million total will come from American Rescue Plan Act funds.