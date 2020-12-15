READING., Pa. – Reading City Council on Monday adopted a 2021 budget of $92.7 million that includes a 2.49% tax increase.
Although the tax increase will raise property taxes by 0.44 mills, the amount is about 75% lower than what was initially recommended by Mayor Eddie Moran when the budget was first presented on Oct. 1.
During the budget process, which involved weekly budget workshops, council and the administration slashed the proposed tax increase two times.
The first cut was made possible by refinancing debt from 2014 and 2015 bond issues, and the second cut was made after the city realized a $3.57 million savings from a reduction in non-personnel expenses.
With the millage increase, property taxes will rise to 18.129 mills, up 0.44 mills from the current 17.689 mills.
The new rate, effective Jan. 1, will mean the owner of a property assessed at $100,000 will have an annual property tax bill of $1,812, an increase of $44 over this year.
The budget includes a deficit of $2.4 million, which will be made up from the city’s reserve fund balance.
Councilwoman Johanny Cepeda-Freytiz voted against the budget. In a separate vote to establish the new millage, Cepeda-Freytiz and Councilwoman Melissa Ventura cast dissenting votes.
Cepeda-Freytiz said she is against a tax increase, partially because the budget includes a 2.5% pay increase for employees.
“I am against property tax increases, as well as pay increases, during these trying times,” Cepeda-Freytiz said.
Council President Jeffrey Waltman praised the administration for providing strong, accurate numbers during the budget process.
“We had a good process with good numbers, which made a difference in making tough decisions,” Waltman said. “This budget will put the city in a good position for at least the next two years."
Moran thanked council and the administration for their work on the budget process.
“My most sincere appreciation for everyone’s tireless and collective efforts,” Moran said. “It’s definitely a testament to the council and the administration working together. In the end, it’s about making the best decisions for the community as a whole, even though they may not be popular decisions.”