READING, Pa. – Reading City Council voted 6-1 Monday night to adopt a final $95.4 million budget for 2022.
The final version of the spending plan kept Mayor Eddie Moran's original call for the real estate tax rate to remain at the current level of 18.12 mills.
In 2022, property owners will continue to pay $18.12 for each $1,000 of assessed property value, or $1,812 for a property assessed at $100,000.
To balance the budget, $2.6 million is being used from the city's fund balance.
Councilwoman Johanny Cepeda-Freytiz cast the lone dissenting vote.
Earlier in the evening, during council's Committee of the Whole meeting, Cepeda-Freytiz said she would not vote for a budget that contained errors.
"I understand the oath we took (to uphold the city charter), but I also took an oath for fiduciary responsibility," Cepeda-Freytiz said. "I can't ethically approve something that is not correct."
Cepeda-Freytiz had a long list of questions about the budget, which mainly referred to line items regarding personnel issues.
She criticized the administration for not responding to her questions.
Both Jamal Kelly, chief financial director, and Abraham Amoros, managing director, became agitated, saying they had never received emails from Cepeda-Freytiz and that she never reached out to them personally.
Instead of answering each of the councilwoman's specific questions, council and the administration argued about lines of communication and what was relevant to the adoption of a budget.
Councilwoman Donna Reed said the administration should satisfy Cepeda-Freytiz's concerns and then hold a special meeting Wednesday to adopt the budget.
According to the city charter, council must adopt a budget by Dec. 15, which is Wednesday.
Other councilmembers said a special meeting was not necessary.
Kelly said the concerns raised did not rise to the level of holding up the approval of a $95 million budget.
"We should not dismiss the issue of communication, but I feel adequate that these have been answered," Councilwoman Lucine Sihelnik said of the questions. "They are not major issues."
Councilwoman Donna Reed said she would vote to approve the budget but would also be supportive of the incoming, new councilmembers, should they wish to reopen the budget on Jan. 3.
The entire budget is posted on the city's website at www.readingpa.gov.
Dumpster ordinance
Also Monday, council voted to amend the city's ordinance on dumpsters which will require residents and businesses to construct screening around the trash containers that are located in a public right-of-way.
Steve Harrity, Clean City coordinator, said the amendment will also require all dumpsters to be permitted and emptied on a weekly basis.
A permit for a temporary dumpster will cost $5 per day and $150 a year for a permanent receptacle.
Harrity said the city will reimburse the costs of the screening up to 50%.
Trash bills
In other business, council introduced an ordinance that will raise city trash bills by $5 a month, or $60 for the year.
Total yearly trash bills will increase to $330 from the current $270.
The rate increase is because of a new five-year trash and recycling contract approved by council last week.
The new $5.93 million contract was awarded to BFI Waste Services, doing business as Republic Services, Leesport, which is the city’s current trash collector.
While trash bills will increase, the recycling rate will remain the same.