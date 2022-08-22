READING., Pa. – Reading City Council voted 5-1 Monday to allocate an additional $1.5 million to the Reading Fightin’ Phils to be used for the construction and renovations of FirstEnergy Stadium.

The funds will come from the money the city received from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Last year council agreed to allocate $3 million from the ARPA funds, but stadium officials made the request for more funding because of inflation and higher-than-anticipated construction costs.

Major League Baseball is requiring improvements to the stadium be completed by opening day in 2023 so that it will meet a set of standards established for minor league stadiums.

If those improvements are not made, such as larger locker rooms and weight rooms, the Fightin’ Phils could lose their license as an affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies and the team could be forced to move to another location where a stadium already meets the current standards.

Councilwoman Donna Reed, whose district includes the stadium, said she met with stadium officials and is convinced that they have done their due diligence and have even downsized the project as much as possible.

Mayor Eddie Moran said he had gotten assurances from stadium officials that this extra allocation will put them in a position where they can start construction and be in compliance with the rules and regulations of Major League Baseball.

Reed also reminded council that the city owns the stadium.

“We reap many benefits from the Fightin’ Phils, including baseball town charities,” Reed said.

Councilwoman Melissa Ventura cast the dissenting vote and Council President Johanny Cepeda-Freytiz was absent.

Council will be holding a special committee-of-the-whole on Wednesday at 5 p.m. to continue discussing over $5 million in ARPA funds which will be distributed to 26 non-profit organizations which have applied for the grants.

At Monday’s meeting, council introduced 26 ordinances that identify the organizations and allocations, but council members said many of the proposed allocations will be changed after council addresses each of the organizations on a case-by-case basis on Wednesday night.

Also Monday, council voted 4-2 to appoint Reed as council vice-president. The position became vacant when Cepeda-Freytiz assumed the role of president following the death of Jeffrey Waltman.

Ventura attempted to table the motion to appoint the vice-president in order to have herself considered for the position.

Only councilman Wesley Butler joined her in a vote to table and then in the vote to oppose appointing Reed.

Cepeda-Freytiz sent emails to the council members requesting that the item be tabled, even though council had unanimously agreed at a committee-of-the-whole a week ago to appoint Reed.

Council solicitor Michael Gombar said in his opinion, the emails were a request to table and not a mandate to withdraw the motion.

The council president has the right to make changes to an agenda by withdrawing a motion.

Ventura said since last Monday she learned that it was a council policy to appoint the newest member of council as vice-president. Members said while that has occurred several times over the past few years, there is no policy or rules on who should be appointed vice-president.

Councilwoman Marcia Goodman-Hinnershitz said she supported Reed because she is a seasoned member of council, and that the city is facing exceptional circumstances.

“We just lost our council president and we may be making more transitions in January,” Goodman-Hinnershitz said. “I’m looking for the stability of the body at this point moving forward, knowing that in January we can revisit and look at where we stand as far as council leadership.”