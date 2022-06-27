READING, Pa. – Exactly two weeks after the death of Reading City Council President Jeffrey Waltman, council voted unanimously to appoint Councilwoman Johanny Cepeda-Freytiz as its new president.
Cepeda-Freytiz was appointed to council, representing District 6, in January 2019. In November of that year, she was elected to begin a four-year term beginning in January 2020.
Councilwoman Donna Reed told Cepeda-Freytiz that she was fully supportive of the appointment.
"I just hope we keep in mind that while we're so happy to advance you, the cause behind the advancement is one of deep sorrow for this entire board," Reed said. "And I don't know that it's a cause for celebration, but it's certainly a cause for respect that we have for you as you have stepped in (for Waltman) throughout most of this year, at a time that challenged you on many levels."
"You've done a really great job, and I'm very appreciative of that," she added.
Reed was referring to Cepeda-Freytiz, as vice president, filled in as president when Waltman was hospitalized.
Cepeda-Freytiz called Waltman a great mentor and a great role model.
"You know, I miss him dearly, and I hope to carry out his legacy and not only to us but also to our constituency," she said.
Council Solicitor Michael Gombar said Cepeda-Freytiz will have to submit a written resignation from her role as the representative for District 6 because the council president does not represent a district.
Gombar said the resignation will be retroactive to June 27, and then council will have 30 days to appoint a new councilperson to represent District 6.