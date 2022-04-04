READING., Pa. – Reading City Council voted at a special meeting Monday to appoint Christopher Daubert to fill the vacant seat to represent District 1.
Daubert, a high school social studies teacher, previously served on council from 2014 until 2017.
The vacant seat was created when Brianna Tyson resigned in early March, only two months into her tenure as a newly elected councilwoman. Council accepted the resignation on March 10.
Interviews were conducted with five applicants from District 1 on March 30. Councilwoman Donna Reed said there was a very impressive group of people who applied for the seat.
“I look forward to serving with Chris again,” Reed said. “He's a good and noble guy and brings a lot of credibility to this position.”
Council president Jeffrey Waltman said it was not an easy decision because of a slate of good candidates.
“I think the presentation Chris presented to us was pretty strong and it's time to move on,” Waltman said. “There's a lot of work to be done, and the one thing the city needs is stability. I think we all understand that and hopefully Chris will bring some of that to the table.”
Last week, during the interview process, Daubert said he had wanted to run for the seat in the last election but could not commit to a campaign because of additional teaching responsibilities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think what I can help bring to Council is experience, first and foremost,” Daubert said. “The city has a lot of things going on right now and there’s a lot of things with which I would be able to help.”
"I'm pretty collaborative when trying to build consensus, so we can move this city forward in a positive direction,” Daubert added.
Also interviewed on March 30 were Raymond Baker, Steve Yarnell, Lou Perugini and Ermete Rafaelli.